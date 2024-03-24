Damage CTRL member discusses being frustrated with  WWE's booking direction

A WWE Superstar recently spoke about a time she felt that Damage CTRL was being wasted on the main roster.

The former Women's Champion Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022. However, she was flanked by another returning superstar, Dakota Kai, and a fresh new NXT call-up, IYO SKY. The three women soon rose the ranks in the women's division and became a dominant force on the roster.

During an exclusive interview with Mail Sports, The Role Model detailed how, despite winning the Women's Tag Team Titles, the faction was not getting any reactions from the fans. She felt that the WWE Universe could not relate to them, and somehow, they got lost in the shuffle.

"Definitely. Yeah, there was a time, even when the girls were the Tag Champions, where we just didn't feel important. And I was like, 'Man this is, I know you guys have the titles, but this is not at all what I envisioned for us. And I think everything's being wasted right now'. And that was our fault too, the fans weren't connecting to us, they weren't buying into us. We just weren't used in the way that I thought we should be." [H/T: Daily Mail]

Damage CTRL is a prominent feature on WWE SmackDown

Over the last few weeks, Damage CTRL has been a major talking point on SmackDown. Bayley's current feud with her former teammates has put the focus back on the stable.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, Dakota Kai also betrayed The Role Model, making it even more difficult for her win the Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. This past week, Damage CTRL laid waste to Naomi and Bianca Belair to show their dominance on the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley can fight all the odds stacked against her and emerge as the new Women's Champion.