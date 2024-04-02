Damage CTRL member Kairi Sane sends out a message following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has sent out a message ahead of the WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Damage CTRL faced Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. Nox was stuck inside the squared circle when The Queen of Spades and Stark came to her rescue and hit a triple suplex on the heel stable. Eventually, Dakota Kai attacked Tegan Nox with a running boot before Sane and Asuka got the DDT/Insane Elbow combo, picking up the win.

Taking to social media, Sane claimed that she didn't remember how many matches she had within a month, but she made an effort in all of them.

"I can't remember how many matches I had in a month... but I know I gave it my all for the WWE Universe, haha. #WWERaw #SmackDown #WWENXT #WrestleMania," wrote Sane.

WWE Superstars Kairi Sane and Asuka had previously warned their opponents

The Kabuki Warriors had won many matches before winning tonight's bout against Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox, and Zoey Stark. They expressed satisfaction at defeating NXT stars Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley earlier.

While speaking in a backstage interview following NXT, both members of The Kabuki Warriors were asked what message they would like to convey to their rivals ahead of the match.

Responding to that, both The Empress of Tomorrow and Sane stated that no one stood a chance before them.

"Shayna, Zoey, [Asuka speaks in Japanese] no way, no way. We're still the champion. No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors." [0:35 - 0:55]

It would be exciting to see what WWE plans to pursue Asuka and Kairi Sane in the near future.

