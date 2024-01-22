Damage CTRL member reacts to Bayley wearing a Rhea Ripley shirt

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai has reacted to Bayley wearing Rhea Ripley's gear.

The Role Model wore a "Mami's Always On Top" shirt on last week's edition of SmackDown and dubbed herself "Mami-Slayer." She also made it clear that she will win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

In a backstage video, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai can be seen asking Bayley why she's wearing a Rhea Ripley shirt. Bayley said that she wants everyone to know that she will challenge The Nightmare after winning the Royal Rumble match.

Will Bayley be the one to dethrone Rhea Ripley?

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's title from Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania. The two female stars delivered a clinic, and the match ended up topping many fans' lists of the greatest bouts of the year. Ripley was later given the brand new WWE Women's World title. She is quickly approaching a full year as the champion.

As for The Role Model, she has never won the Royal Rumble match. She would love to win the free-for-all this time around and head over to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Ripley for her title belt.

“Winning the Rumble, especially with the short lineage that it has right now, so to be one of the first 10 [people] in history [to win] because it’s gonna go on forever would be very, very, very cool and I would get my first singles WrestleMania match ever,” Bayley told The Post. “I’ve had so many different WrestleMania matches and last year was a dream come true, obviously. But getting a singles match for a championship is every wrestler’s dream at WrestleMania, so I’ve gotta do it. This is my year.” [H/T NY Post]

It remains to be seen if Bayley manages to win the big match. Ripley vs. Bayley is certainly a massive encounter worthy of being on the WrestleMania card.

What do you think of the idea of Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley at 'Mania? Sound off!

