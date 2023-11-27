Damage CTRL member sends an emotional message after recent setback at WWE Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai sent an emotional message on social media after this year's Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event in Chicago.

Despite a valiant effort in the Women's WarGames Match, Damage CTRL came up short as Bianca Belair's team claimed victory in the opening bout of the event. This marked the faction's second consecutive loss within the unforgiving structure.

Dakota Kai, who was present at ringside to support her stablemates during the match, shared a message on Twitter after the event. She expressed pride in her girls despite the disappointing outcome.

"While we didn’t get the result we wanted yesterday and as difficult as it is to stand ringside for the time being, I could not be more proud of my girls. #DMGCTRL," Dakota Kai shared.

WWE Superstar Bayley shared her thoughts after Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Bianca Belair's team, comprising Belair herself, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi, emerged victorious over Damage CTRL at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Following the event, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley spoke with Bayley. When asked about her thoughts on her faction's defeat in the Women's WarGames Match, the leader of Damage CTRL appeared disheartened, expressing her inability to articulate her emotions on the matter.

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames? It's bold and it's intense. And I did everything that I could and now I just don't know what else I have left. So I'm going to ice my whole body. Maybe you can find my teammates for me," Bayley said.

It will be interesting to see what this defeat means for the futures of Damage CTRL and Bayley.

