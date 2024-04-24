Damage CTRL member sends a four-word message seemingly hinting at her next big move

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai has hinted at her next move in WWE. At WrestleMania XL, Kai was on the losing end, as she teamed up with The Kabuki Warriors.

On Night 1, Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane lost to the trio of Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in a six-woman tag team match. The feud between the teams seems far from over with Cargill and Belair hinting at challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

With Asuka and Sane likely to defend their titles against Belair and Cargill, Kai has set her sights on the King and Queen of the Ring. On Twitter/X, the 35-year-old sent a four-word message hinting at the same.

"King of the Ring," wrote Kai.

Check out Kai's tweet:

Expand Tweet

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring event will take place in May 2024 in Saudi Arabia. The finals of the tournament will be hosted at the Premium Live Event. WWE hasn't announced the entrants for the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring.

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai received a one-word message from Tiffany Stratton

On the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE hinted at the continuation of the feud between Bayley and Damage CTRL.

At WrestleMania XL, Bayley won the Women's Championship by dethroning IYO SKY. On the blue brand, she was on course to defend the title against Naomi before Tiffany Stratton's interference led to a No Contest. SKY, Dakota Kai, and The Kabuki Warriors were keeping a close eye on the match from the sky box. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were also in the sky box.

Following Stratton's controversial actions, Kai claimed on Instagram that Damage CTRL was a fan of the former NXT Women's Champion. Stratton responded with the following one-word message:

"Likewise."

It remains to be seen whether Kai will compete in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, as well as what the future holds for Damage CTRL.