Damage CTRL member sends out a message after making a return to WWE RAW

Several WWE Superstars have been drafted to the red brand from SmackDown, among which Iyo Sky's stable, Damage CTRL was also included.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, the heel stable was the second faction to be drafted on the red brand, after Imperium. Round one of the WWE Draft also saw Jade Cargill and Kevin Owens getting drafted to remain on the blue brand. While some superstars were shuffled from their previous brands, most of them continued to stay on the same brand as before.

On July 30, 2022, at SummerSlam, Sky returned after injury alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai and was drafted on RAW. Eventually, as a part of the WWE Draft 2023, Sky's stable, Damage CTRL was drafted to the blue brand. After kicking out The Role Model, the heel stable now consists of Sky, Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, who were shifted to RAW, as a part of the 2024 WWE draft.

Taking to social media, Sky made a statement asking the fans if she should restart using the hashtag for 'Monday Night RAW':

"Is it time to reactivate this hashtag?👉🏻👉🏻#mondaynightiyo #wweraw #iyosky," wrote Sky.

Check out Iyo Sky's Instagram post below:

Freddie Prinze Jr. heaped praise on WWE Superstar Iyo Sky

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his honest opinion on Bayley and Iyo Sky's bout at WrestleMania XL.

While speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. spoke highly of The Genius of the Sky and stated that according to him she is one of the coolest wrestlers in the business. He also added that he wanted Sky to win the bout during some points throughout the match.

The former writer continued:

"This match was so much fun to watch. I don't know if she's [IYO SKY] the best wrestler, but she's the coolest wrestler. Like, the moves she does and the attitude on her face, and the way she just looks at you when she gets one over on you. I wanted her to win for a little bit and I'm pulling for Bayley. "She's [SKY] just so smooth with it. Everything just is cool like a rockstar. You just want to hang out with her. She's just sick and I loved this match, I thought it was awesome."

With Sky's stable, Damage CTRL being drafted to a different brand than Bayley, it seems their rivalry has come to an end for the time being.