Damage CTRL member sends out sarcastic message to Zelina Vega on her birthday

A WWE SmackDown Superstar recently took to social media to give her heartwarming wishes to Zelina Vega on her birthday.

Vega, a member of the Latino World Order faction on WWE, celebrated her birthday today by posting a picture and sharing thankfulness with her followers all over the globe. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is a massive draw and incredibly popular among her fans, which is evident by tons of congratulatory wishes over social media on her 33rd birthday.

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai took to social media as she sent out her birthday wish to Zelina. Kai sarcastically mentioned that she got another pumpkin pie for Vega. She wrote:

"Happy bday, I got you another pumpkin pie 🥧🫶🏽"

Checkout the Instagram post of Zelina Vega below:

Zelina Vega opened up on 2024 Royal Rumble and her experience as WWE manager

WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega spoke with Screen Rant and gave her opinion on how important the 2024 Royal Rumble is for her.

Vega asserted that triumphing in the 2024 Royal Rumble would be a perfect achievement for her. She also added that being a manager for five years in WWE has given her a good amount of experience. Vega also said that playing the role of a babyface was also challenging:

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a baby face because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Zelina Vega said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Vega going forward.

Do you see Vega as the suitable contender to conquer the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.