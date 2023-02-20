Damage CTRL member sends a three-word message to Beth Phoenix as she reacts to the latter's Elimination Chamber look

WWE Superstar and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai has reacted to Beth Phoenix's recent look at Elimination Chamber 2023.

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event, The Glamazon paid tribute to former WWE star and WCW veteran Bull Nakano. She painted her face similarly to Nakano's iconic look as she competed in a mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day.

Taking to social media, Phoenix uploaded a photo collage of herself and Nakano wearing similar face paint. In the post's caption, the Hall of Famer detailed Bull's contributions to Japanese women's wrestling and how she transcended international barriers during her career.

"Bull Nakano broke international barriers to bring the beauty and brutality of Japanese women’s wrestling to America. We will always remember you because you’ll always be a part of us. @wwe"

Responding to Phoenix's post, Damage CTRL member Kai shared her reaction as she commented on how cool The Glamazon looked at Elimination Chamber.

"So freaking cool," wrote Dakota Kai.

Check out a screengrab of Dakota Kai's comment below:

Vince Russo predicted Edge and Beth Phoenix's win over Judgment Day before Elimination Chamber

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Edge and Beth Phoenix's match with Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran suggested - prior to the show - that WWE should have The Rated-R Superstar and Phoenix reign supreme.

"Yeah, you gotta put Edge over Finn Balor," said Vince Russo.

He further stated that Balor might suffer a pinfall at the hands of Edge, but WWE should plan on putting Rhea Ripley over The Glamazon.

"That's is why I think if the plan is to put her [Rhea Ripley] over in that title match, they lose here," added Vince Russo.

It would be interesting to see if Beth Phoenix and The Eradicator will get a chance to face each other in a singles match soon.

