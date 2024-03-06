Damage CTRL members receive a warning from 43-year-old WWE Superstar

Damage CTRL members Asuka and Kairi Sane were put on notice by a 43-year-old WWE Superstar on social media. That would be Shayna Baszler.

At NXT Roadblock, The Kabuki Warriors successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. With the victory, Asuka and Sane will now shift their focus on Baszler and Zoey Stark, who are next in line for a shot at their titles.

During the latest episode of RAW, Damage CTRL was present at ringside for Baszler and Stark's tag team match. Asuka and Sane were also accompanied by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who recently betrayed Bayley on SmackDown.

Taking to X/Twitter, Baszler sent a three-word message aimed at The Kabuki Warriors after NXT Roadblock.

"We’ve BEEN ready," Shayna Baszler shared.

What the future has in store for The Kabuki Warriors remains to be seen.

What did Damage CTRL members Asuka and Kairi Sane say after their latest win?

Following their win over Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, were interviewed backstage as they put Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on notice.

The Empress of Tomorrow boldly reminded their next challengers that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship still belonged to her and The Pirate Princess. The interview concluded with The Kabuki Warriors stating that "no one is ready" for them.

"Shayna, Zoey, [Asuka speaks in Japanese] no way, no way. We're still the champion. No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors."

The Kabuki Warriors are currently in their second reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions. They defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to win the titles. At the Elimination Chamber: Perth kickoff show, Asuka and Sane defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to retain the titles.

The reigning champions will be hoping to defend their titles successfully at WrestleMania 40. Damage CTRL member IYO SKY will also put her Women's Championship on the line against Bayley.

What were your thoughts on Asuka and Sane's latest title defense? Sound off!

