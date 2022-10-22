Create

Damage CTRL retains WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Oct 22, 2022 09:06 AM IST
Damage CTRL emerged victorious on WWE SmackDown
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the team of Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Rodriguez was originally involved in a team with Aliyah, but things changed after the latter sustained an injury. Last week on the Blue brand, Damage CTRL took on Raquel, Shotzi, and NXT star Roxanne Perez in a 6-woman tag team match, which they won after The Role Model pinned Perez.

The title match started off with Raquel and IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky rolled the former over and tagged Dakota Kai. She went for a heel kick, but Rodriguez caught her and tagged Shotzi in.

Later on, SKY hit Raquel with an impressive diving tornado DDT off the top rope before going for a moonsault. The latter got out of the way and took out IYO with a clothesline.

In the end, Bayley caused a distraction, which allowed IYO SKY to hit Shotzi with an air raid crash followed by a moonsault. She then went for the pin and they won the match to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Edited by Neda Ali
