WWE has announced that IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL will defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox on SmackDown next week.

Last week on the blue brand, Morgan was involved in a 3-on-1 attack by the group, and Nox made a surprise return to make the save. They teamed up on the latest episode of the show to defeat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match.

During SmackDown this week, it was announced that Damage CTRL would put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan.

The latter earned a shot at the title last year when she was part of a tag team with Shotzi before her release. It looks like Nox will finally get an opportunity to become the tag team champion.

She and Liv Morgan have never held the coveted titles before, so it'll be the first time for both of them.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai recaptured the gold at Crown Jewel last month after defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka. It'll be interesting to see if they emerge victorious again on SmackDown next week.

Do you think the champions will retain the titles? Sound off in the comments below!

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes