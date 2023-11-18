Damage CTRL teases kicking out their most important member on SmackDown ahead of huge match at Survivor Series 2023

Damage CTRL instantly elevated themselves when they added a fourth and fifth member in Kairi Sane and Asuka. While there was a brief tease last week, four of the members seemed to make it rather clear who doesn't fit in the new Damage CTRL.

The show opened with Bayley's faction, and that's where the problems began. While Dakota Kai made a declaration for WarGames, there was a tense moment where Iyo Sky spoke to Asuka and Kairi Sane in Japanese, and Dakota Kai told Bayley that they were simply saying that there's one member who doesn't fit into the new Damage CTRL.

They all looked at Bayley, and the tease of them kicking out Bayley seemed rather clear. Thankfully, Dakota Kai quickly ended the tension in the ring by saying it was Asuka because she wasn't officially inducted as a member yet.

The rest of the segment saw Bianca Belair come out with Charlotte Flair and Shotzi as the three would later embark on a mission - to find the fourth partner for WarGames.

But the real focus of the segment was really about how Bayley was made to feel like an outcast in her own group.

If she turns face, it will mark her first character change in over four years.

