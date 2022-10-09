Damage CTRL issues serious warning to the WWE women's division ahead of Extreme Rules 2022

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL joined La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules for an interview ahead of tonight's premium live event.

Dakota and IYO lost to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals of the tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Damage CTRL received a rematch and captured the titles a couple of weeks later. Bayley will look to win a title of her own tonight as she battles Bianca Belair in a Ladder Match for the RAW Women's Championship tonight at Extreme Rules.

Speaking on La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules, Damage CTRL issued a warning to the rest of the locker room that they want all the gold. Dakota Kai spoke about The Role Model's mindset heading into her match tonight. IYO SKY revealed that Bianca Belair may be strong but she lacks friends.

"She's strong, it looks like she has everything but she doesn't have friends."

Dakota stated that Damage CTRL respects the RAW Women's Champion but they also have their own goals in mind.

"We respect who she is a person, however, we also have our own goals in mind. We want Damage CTRL to have all the gold. And if that means helping Bayley win over Bianca then that is what we are going to do. We may have disrespected her (Bianca) in her own mind but it is more of our own goals and how we want to fulfill them."

Damage CTRL sends a message on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of RAW, Bayley and Bianca Belair had a contract signing for their title match tonight ahead of the event. During the segment, the cameras cut backstage and Damage CTRL attacked Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Bayley capitalized on the distraction and dragged Bianca over the announce table. Bianca escaped and rushed backstage. In the main event, IYO SKY defeated Alexa Bliss after Bayley and Dakota interfered. Damage CTRL then beat down the RAW Women's Champion and posed above her on a ladder to close the show.

Bayley pinned the RAW Women's Champion at Clash at the Castle to pick up a victory for Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag team match. Only ime will tell if she can get the better of Bianca Belair once again tonight at WWE Extreme Rules.

Do you think it is time for a new RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

