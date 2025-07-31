Damian Priest admits to being jealous after WWE legend hugs Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest admitted to being jealous after a WWE legend hugged Rhea Ripley. It was a moment that was caught backstage.Priest and Ripley are good friends, and he made the sarcastic comment after The Undertaker shared a moment with the female star. The duo split by the &quot;transfer window&quot; earlier, where Damian went to SmackDown and Ripley stayed on WWE RAW. The two stars had been on the same brand and traveled together since their time in NXT. Even when they came to the main roster, they worked together on RAW very soon after one another, and they became part of The Judgment Day.Now, though, they have been split, and naturally, are working on different shows. However, they have remained the best of friends. The Terror Twins were together for the debut episode of Netflix. There's a moment on WWE Unreal where Rhea Ripley went to the back after her match on the company's Netflix debut.She was congratulated by the Undertaker in that moment, with the star coming to hug Ripley. Damian was sarcastic and admitted that he was jealous after watching the hug between The Undertaker and Rhea Ripley. He told them as well, to which Ripley slapped his chest and shooed him away.&quot;Yeah I was not jealous at all.&quot;Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest could be reunitedIt remains to be seen when Damian Priest reunites with Rhea Ripley. Known as the Terror Twins, the stars have great chemistry and have always supported each other when they were in the same faction.The two stars were sure to have each other's backs throughout, and seem to be doing that even now whenever possible, while divided by brands. Should they be reunited, they could end up in another faction or team together.