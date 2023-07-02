Damian Priest adopts new name following WWE Money in the Bank victory

Damian Priest won the WWE Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in the first match of the night by overcoming six other men.

Priest was seen as one of the favorites in the match and overcame the threat of LA Knight to unhook the briefcase and take it back home to The Judgment Day.

Following the match, Damian Priest was part of a backstage segment where he made it clear that he wouldn't be following WWE tradition and calling himself Mr. Money in the Bank. Instead, he will now be known as Señor Money in the Bank.

Priest is paying tribute to his roots with the name and will now ensure that his run will be memorable, despite how long he decides to hold the title.

It is worth noting that Finn Balor is currently in the title picture, and Damian now holds the key to unlocking a match against any champion in WWE. Will this win come between the two members of The Judgment Day, or will Priest decide to go after Roman Reigns instead?

Do you think The Judgment Day will be the next alliance to implode on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

