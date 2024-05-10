Damian Priest advised to leave The Judgment Day by WWE veteran during Rhea Ripley's absence 

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette thinks that Damian Priest should leave The Judgment Day and return to singles competition. He explained that the World Heavyweight Champion should not be hanging around with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh now that Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are injured.

The Archer of Infamy defended his title for the first time against Jey Uso at Backlash last week in France. He was about to lose the bout, but he emerged victorious, thanks to Balor and McDonagh's interference. However, Priest wasn't happy at all that the two stars got involved in his match.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran was asked whether Damian Priest should turn babyface. He stated that the latter needs to remain a heel and leave The Judgment Day so he can get pushed as a solo star.

"No, actually I hope they would have been putting more heel heat on him a little bit instead of having him still play with the children since Rhea's gone and Dominik is gone. Why not let Finn and JD [McDonagh] do whatever they need to do and let Damian Priest be a single top heel champion before we go turning him? Because the problem is the more over you are as a heel, the more over you are when you become a babyface or vice versa," said Cornette. [7:26-7:58]

Jim Cornette on what WWE should do before turning Damian Priest babyface

The Archer of Infamy is currently in his first reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, which is a major reason why Jim Cornette wants him to leave The Judgment Day. Especially since Rhea Ripley will be gone for numerous months.

Cornette stated that before WWE turns Damian Priest babyface, the higher-ups need to focus on the title run first.

"I think he had been kind of minimized or subliminalized over the past few months with all the other bigger stars and more exciting things that were going on in the dilution of the Judgment Day to a Goddamn social club with spooky lighting. And they ought to concentrate more on letting him run with his title before they switch him 'well now we want people to like him.'" [7:58-8:22]

WWE has been teasing a rift between Damian Priest and the rest of the Judgment Day. It'll be interesting to see whether he will actually leave the group.

