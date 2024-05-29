Michael Cole has hilariously taken offense to JD McDonagh in recent times, producing some epic WWE TV moments as a result. Damian Priest recently commented on Cole's issues with McDonagh and whether it could lead to a match, with Pat McAfee potentially returning to the ring.

As the babyface commentator, Michael Cole is often at loggerheads with the heels and was heard calling JD McDonagh a "human Funko Pop," a reference to the size of the Judgement Day member's head.

During an interview on The Rob Brown Show, Damian Priest was asked whether McDonagh was affected by Cole's insults. The World Heavyweight Champion said that Judgment Day members have thick skin in the social media era, but he could imagine The Irish Ace being slightly annoyed.

Trending

"So look, we have thick skin. In this modern age of social media and everything, everybody can say everything, whatever, from their cell phones! We have to take insults with a grain of salt. We don't really take them that seriously. So, JD doesn't overly let things affect him, but he is still human, so I can't imagine he is going to sit quietly on the side and let Michael have his way with words, you know, pertaining to the size of his head." [2:28:35 - 2:29:08]

The hosts mentioned Pat McAfee's possible return for a match, and Damian Priest could see it happening.

Priest acknowledged McAfee's in-ring record and didn't rule out a special WrestleMania match where the 37-year-old commentator represented Cole to face McDonagh.

The Archer of Infamy and Judgment Day, however, would have JD McDonagh's back in the proposed scenario:

"Yeah, he [Pat McAfee] has proven he can. He has got some wins in the WWE Universe, but JD's got The Judgment Day." [From 2:29:08 onwards]

Damian Priest explains the purpose behind the formation of The Judgment Day in WWE

After a controversial beginning involving Edge, Judgment Day has seemingly moved on to become one of WWE's most dominant factions over the past year.

Damian Preist recalled that the original members came together to prove they could carry a show. Before being paired up together, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio were without a storyline that could propel them to the next level of relevancy in WWE.

Priest said they yearned for opportunities and figured working in unison could lead them to the promised land, and it did, according to him:

"For us, it was a group of individuals that we knew we could perform at a high level. We knew we could carry the program. It was just a matter of getting those opportunities. So, we got together and said, 'Well, maybe we can help each other.' We all push each other, we all help each other and support each other in this ride, and I think it's worked [chuckles]." [2:30:14 - 2:30:38]

Judgment Day might be going through a turbulent phase, but the long-running story revolving around faction remains one of WWE's most important angles.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Rob Brown Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback