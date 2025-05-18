Damian Priest has allegedly made a big request to WWE

As per Zelina Vega, Damian Priest has had talks with WWE about hosting another major PLE in Puerto Rico, somewhere down the line. The two stars were featured on the Backlash 2023 card in Puerto Rico, two years ago.

Vega received the biggest pop of her pro-wrestling career when she made her way down to the ring at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. She was in tears over the ovation she received that night. Vega ended up losing a SmackDown Women's title match to Rhea Ripley. On the same night, Damian Priest lost a San Juan Street Fight to Bad Bunny.

In a new interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Zelina Vega revealed that Damian Priest has spoken with WWE about hosting another PLE in Puerto Rico. Here's what she said:

"Genuinely, I would love that. I would love it. I know Damian has been pushing for it too. So we're really, really trying to get it together. But yeah, I just, I can't wait. I know that there has to be another event in Puerto Rico. Like there just has to be. Like that crowd was just, I'd like to say second to none because I've never felt like, you know, again, I talk about how The Rock says the most electrifying fans in sports and entertainment, but I didn't know what that meant until that day. Like that day was, That was my WrestleMania. That was like the craziest moment. Not just my wrestling career, but like one of my life. It's crazy to have been a part of that. I just, I really hope, I really hope that there's gonna be something, even if it's just in the next year or so, I'd love to go back to Puerto Rico." [H/T Fightful]

Zelina Vega is doing quite well on WWE SmackDown at present

On the April 25, 2025 episode of SmackDown, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to win the Women's United States Championship. She is the second Women's US Champion in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Vega had never won a singles title in the company before her big win over Green on WWE SmackDown. She aims to have a lengthy reign as the Women's US Champion and flourish on the blue brand under the Triple H-led creative regime.

