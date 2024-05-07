Damian Priest appears to reject 45-year-old legend's request for help from The Judgment Day on RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was backstage consoling Finn Balor over his defeat to Jey Uso in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Approached by a 45-year-old legend, he appeared to reject his help.

Backstage on RAW this week, Damian Priest mentioned to JD McDonagh that he needed to take care of Braun Strowman. Before McDonagh had a moment to react, the injured Dominik Mysterio appeared with 45-year-old legend Carlito, who was drafted to RAW along with the rest of the LWO despite separating from them.

Damian Priest wanted nothing to do with Carlito, who returned to WWE in Backlash 2023 to help Bad Bunny defeat the world champion. However, Carlito said that it was the past, and while not seeking a Judgment Day spot, he insinuated that he wanted their help against the LWO. Priest, while not outright saying no, appeared to reject him:

It's a good bit of consistent storytelling to have Priest reject the wrestling legend for his actions in Backlash last year. Now that another year and another Backlash has passed, the circumstances are vastly different.

Carlito got a huge pop in Puerto Rico last year, but he is in a different spot now as he betrayed the LWO, a feud that will pour over onto RAW.

We could be in for a Judgment Day vs LWO War, without Rhea Ripley, of course.