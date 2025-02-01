Damian Priest was backstage during the latest episode of SmackDown ahead of his first main event match as a superstar of the blue brand. He was confronted by the leader of a top faction and the response was an instant rejection.

This week on SmackDown, Damian Priest was confronted by The New Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga - leading to an altercation where he was saved by former United States Champion LA Knight. However, his night of confrontations was not over as he met Santos Escobar backstage.

Damian Priest was approached by Santos Escobar, the leader of Legado Del Fantasma. Santos told Priest that SmackDown isn't an easy place to be and offered his assistance if needed. Priest shot him down right away, and Santos said he would be seeing him around regardless.

After that, Priest went on to have a wholesome reunion with the legend R-Truth, who was an honorary member of The Judgment Day until he wasn't. He told Priest that he was welcome on RAW and described Nick Aldis as Adam Pearce with hair and a British accent.

It was a hilarious moment and LA Knight got in on it too, nearly correcting R-Truth's mistakes before Priest told him to let it go.

So far, Priest has felt like the biggest babyface star on the three-hour SmackDown.

