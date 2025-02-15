  • home icon
  • Damian Priest arrives at SmackDown moments before major clash against Jacob Fatu and 385-pound monster

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 15, 2025 00:48 GMT
Damian Priest and Jacob Fatu
Damian Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion (source: WWE.com)

Damian Priest is set to compete on SmackDown against Jacob Fatu and a massive star. Moments before the show, WWE posted a clip of him arriving.

Now that Jey Uso has decided he is going to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes' opponent needs to be decided for the Show of Shows. To do that, WWE is arranging an Elimination Chamber at the eponymous PLE to determine his number one contender. So far, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul have qualified for the match. Tonight on SmackDown, a triple threat match was announced between Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, and Braun Strowman to determine who will qualify for Elimination Chamber.

also-read-trending Trending

Priest is looking to get back into the World Title picture now that he has wrapped up his feud with Finn Balor. On the other hand, Jacob Fatu is looking for his first crack at a World Title match, while Strowman is also looking to win back the World Title after several years.

Moments before the show could begin, WWE posted a clip of Priest walking backstage. The Archer of Infamy looked ready to compete in this massive match.

It will be interesting to see who will fill the remaining two spots in the Elimination Chamber match.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
