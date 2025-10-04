Damian Priest Attacks Injured WWE Star on SmackDown After Huge Mistake

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:18 GMT
Damian Priest is upset (Credit: WWE.com)
Damian Priest is upset (Credit: WWE.com)

Damian Priest may be a babyface in WWE, but he's not above destroying an already injured star. That's exactly what happened on SmackDown after the star lost control tonight.

Kit Wilson has been dealing with an injury, ever since Priest attacked him in Nick Aldis' office. Since that time, the star has been in a wheelchair and unable to do what he wants to. Wilson has been vocal about dealing with the toxic masculinity in WWE, but so far he's been unable to follow up, dealing with the representation of all his issues in the form of Damian Priest.

Priest decided to take another step in his quest to keep destroying him again this week. Kit Wilson tried to get up off his wheelchair and stand up to Damian Priest backstage, in his biggest mistake of the night. Priest pushed him back in the chair as if he were nothing.

He then turned the chair around like it was just garbage he was dealing with, and pushed it down the backstage hallway, directly into boxes and chairs. He was left off-screen as the noises came of him crashing and falling, with utter destruction.

Damian Priest has been on a rampage on WWE SmackDown

On SmackDown, Priest has not been able to move on from Aleister Black. The star hit him with the Black Mass and left him hurt, attacking him with steps and leaving him unable to compete for weeks.

Now that he is back, the star is doing his best to go after Black and give him the payback he has coming. He spoiled his chances to win the United States title from Sami Zayn tonight after Black tried to grab the chance by answering the Open Challenge.

The two stars are now set to face each other in a Last Man Standing match next week to potentially end the feud.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

