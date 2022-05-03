RAW Superstar Damian Priest banned from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has been barred from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash following a defeat at the hands of AJ Styles on the latest edition of RAW.

Earlier in the night, The Phenomenal One stated that he would raise the stakes in his match against Priest, wherein if the latter lost, he would be barred from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash. Before the match commenced, Edge berated the WWE Universe by calling them 'lemmings' and was interrupted by AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One and The Archer of Infamy went at each other and put on an impressive match. The former United States Champion attempted a superplex from the top rope, which was countered by Styles, who only got a nearfall.

When Damian Priest tried to hit the South of Heaven on Styles, the latter counter maneuvered it into a roll-up for the win. This did not sit well with Edge, who rushed in to attack The Phenomenal One with a chair. But the duo were interrupted by Finn Balor, who came to Styles' aid.

Edge will take on The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania Backlash. With the Hall of Famer's new-found ally banned from ringside, it remains to be seen what other tricks The Rated R Superstar might have up his sleeve.

