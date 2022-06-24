Damian Priest believes Bad Bunny will return to the WWE ring 

Damian Priest has said that he thinks Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny will one day return to the WWE ring.

Priest made his main roster debut in the 2021 Royal Rumble match, with his first feud coming against The Miz and John Morrison as he teamed up with Bad Bunny. The two teams collided on Night One of WrestleMania 37 in what many claimed to be the match of the night. Although the spotlight was on Bunny's amazing performance, many lauded Priest for his performance too.

The Archer of Infamy was recently interviewed by Steve Hall of NBC's Ten Count on NBC Sports Boston's YouTube channel. In the interview, he discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon and the impact Scott Hall had on his career alongside other topics. When questioned about whether we could see Bad Bunny back in WWE in the future, Priest said -

"It comes down to, he had a perfect time in his schedule where he was like, 'I'm not doin anything. I'm gonna move to Florida just to train and completely invest all my energy and time into this.' He is not someone who wanted to just come in and leave... (If) He gets that time again where he can devote himself, a 100 percent I believe we will see Bad Bunny back in a WWE ring again." said Damian Priest (6:50 to 7:15)

Damian Priest also described what it was like becoming friends with the rapper and how their friendship made their match at The Showcase of the Immortals even more rewarding.

Bad Bunny teaming up with Damian Priest is a part of a long legacy of celebrity matches at WrestleMania

Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison on Night One of WrestleMania 37. The match has been called one of the best celebrity matches in WWE history. But what other names from outside the industry have squared up in the ring at the Grandest Stage of Them All?

The very foundation for the show was built upon a celebrity, as actor and celebrity Mr. T teamed up with Hulk Hogan against Roddy Piper and Paul Ondorff in the main event of WrestleMania 1. Fast forward ten years and American football player Lawrence Taylor wrestled Bam Bam Bigelow at 'Mania 11 in the main event. World Champion boxer Floyd Mayweather slayed the giant Big Show on the show's 24th occurrence in 2008.

This year alone we saw two memorable celebrity matches at WrestleMania 38. On Night One of the show, social media juggernaut Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz against The Mysterios, while on Night Two, Sami Zayn battled Johnny Knoxville in a match filled with Jackass shananigans.

It is clear from his performances that Bad Bunny has a clear passion for wrestling. We can only hope to see the artist perform in another match in WWE.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NBC Ten Count and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

