Damian Priest and Braun Strowman to lose huge match on WWE SmackDown according to veteran (Exclusive)

Damian Priest and Braun Strowman are set for a huge match tonight on WWE SmackDown. But, according to a veteran, the two superstars could come up short.

Ad

Bill Apter was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, where he talked about tonight's bout between Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualification match.

The veteran journalist was asked to share his thoughts and predictions for tonight's WWE SmackDown, and he picked The Samoan Werewolf as his winner in the upcoming Triple Threat qualifier.

Fatu is somewhat of a common enemy for Strowman and Priest, so he is definitely at a disadvantage. But that hasn't stopped Apter from picking him as the potential winner tonight. He believes the 33-year-old needs to be one of the six men in the Elimination Chamber match.

Ad

Trending

"Fatu. Jacob Fatu. He's got to be part of that Elimination Chamber," claimed Bill Apter. [1:22 - 1:24]

Ad

Should The New Bloodline member come out on top, he will join the likes of Logan Paul, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena in the hellish structure. The final spot could either go to Seth Rollins or Finn Balor, who will face each on WWE RAW. With that in mind, regardless of who wins tonight on WWE SmackDown, the Men's Elimination Chamber Match is looking stacked.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback