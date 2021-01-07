Reports: Top NXT star being called up to the WWE main roster

Earlier today, Sportskeeda ran a story from WrestleVotes talking about an NXT talent slated to be called up to WWE SmackDown last week.

It was said that the unnamed talent was written into the main event segment of the show that featured WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso. However, the plans ended up being scrapped last minute.

Now the puzzle pieces as to whom the NXT talent is are starting to come together.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Damian Priest is scheduled to be called up to the WWE main roster. Sapp makes it clear he isn't certain of the storyline Priest will be called up with.

It's really the only talent scheduled for NXT New Year's Evil tonight that would make sense getting involved in the hottest storyline on WWE SmackDown right now.

Just heard an interesting story... NXT talent was slated to be called up to SmackDown last week, as of showtime, was written into the main event segment w/ Reigns, Uso & KO. Said talent is on tonight’s big NXT card so curious to see if it was pushed a week or scrapped altogether. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 6, 2021

Could Damian Priest's callup involve Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown?

This could mean that tonight on WWE NXT is the last time we see the Archer of Infamy as a member of the black and gold brand. He is scheduled to open the show tonight against former NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a match that will feature no commercial interruption.

Priest is a former NXT North American Champion and has had several standout matches at NXT Takeovers during his time in the brand. His match against current NXT Champion Finn Balor stands out as a star-making performance for Priest, which changed his trajectory from a heel to a babyface almost overnight.

What do you think of Priest being called up to the WWE main roster? Do you think it's a good idea? Or would you prefer him to remain in NXT? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.