Damian Priest to cash in his MITB on 39-year-old star after he beats Gunther is a possibility, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Sami Zayn after the latter defeats Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Damian Priest has held the briefcase since July last year but has not come close to cashing it in for either of the world titles. He recently came face-to-face with Gunther, where The Judgment Day made it clear that they want to add the Intercontinental Championship to their ranks.

With WWE seemingly building towards a match between Sami Zayn and The Ring General, Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeds Wrestling's Legion of RAW that he sees Damian Priest cashing in on the 39-year-old after he defeats the Imperium leader.

"The only thing I could see them doing is that God forbids Sami Zayn beats Gunther, I could see them going down a level and that’s where Priest cashes it in against Sami Zayn to become the Intercontinental Champion. I can see that."

He also added that Priest was not going to cash in on either Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns if they happen to be champions come the end of WrestleMania.

"First of all, Drew has to beat freaking Seth Rollins, I don't wanna hear anything. Andd there's no way he’s gonna cash it in on Drew McIntyre. On the other side, I am really starting to believe more and more that Roman is going over. I am really starting to believe that. But regardless of who goes over, he’s not cashing in there either. So the one that makes the most sense is [cashing in for IC title]." [From 32:14 onwards]

Sami Zayn will compete in a Gauntlet match next week to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Chad Gable is the other favorite to challenge Gunther at the Showcase of the Immortals.

