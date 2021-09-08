"Call me any day he wants to get in the ring" - Damian Priest challenges underused WWE legend

WWE RAW star Damian Priest wants to get in the ring with WWE legend Jeff Hardy in the near future. He laid out an open challenge to the former WWE Champion, who is one of the many legends he wants to face.

In a recent interview with Metro, Priest stated that there are several WWE legends on both RAW and SmackDown that he wants to face in the future. One of the legends he wants to face is Jeff Hardy, who has been in the wilderness for a while in WWE.

"As far as other people, man, Jeff Hardy can call me any day he wants to get in the ring. I’ll be game for that, it’s Jeff Hardy. There’s a lot of legends that are still here and can still go, and I’m game for it. And that’s just talking Raw, we’re not even talking about the SmackDown roster. As far as Raw goes, there’s a slew of guys, but of course I want the top guys," said Damian Priest.

Priest and Jeff Hardy haven't locked horns in a match in WWE yet since the former was called up to the main roster earlier this year.

Damian Priest on other WWE stars he wants to face

Damian Priest revealed in the same interview that he asked WWE Hall of Famer Triple H if he wants to have a match, backstage at WrestleMania 37. Priest teamed with Bad Bunny at The Show of Shows and faced the team of Miz and Morrison.

The United States Champion also wants to face a few other Hall of Famers like Edge and Kane in the future.

Priest has been a prominent player on RAW since being called up to the main roster earlier this year. He won his first title on the main roster at SummerSlam, when he defeated Sheamus for the US title.

