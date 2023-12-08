Damian Priest, Charlotte Flair, and several other superstars react to 29-year-old's message following surprise WWE release

WWE has made a number of cuts over the past few weeks, mostly to their corporate employee. However, one name many fans were surprised to see be let go was McKenzie Mitchell.

The former backstage interviewer announced earlier this week that she had been released from her contract which led to an outpour of messages from all of the stars that had worked with her.

Mitchell recently shared her own defiant message on Instagram stating that she'll "bet on herself"

Mitchell appears to be referencing her release and several stars have since responded and reacted to her comments.

The likes of Jade Cargill, Damian Priest, Charlotte Flair, Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Chelsea Green, Indi Hartwell, and Trick Williams have all liked the post, making it clear that she still has the support even though she is no longer a WWE employee.

Mitchell met her husband Vic Joseph whilst working for WWE and he was one of the stars who also reacted to the update and will now support his wife as she takes the next step in her career.

McKenzie Mitchell has sent a message to Wes Lee following his injury on WWE NXT

The NXT roster is a tight group and it was clear that Mitchell's release came as a shock. Despite no longer being part of the brand, Mitchell is still close friends with the locker room and Wes Lee's heartbreaking injury has seemingly come as a surprise to her as well.

Expand Tweet

After it was revealed that Lee could be sidelined for up to a year, Mitchell sent him a message on Twitter. The two stars have shared some emotional moments on NXT over the years and have become close friends as a result.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes McKenzie Mitchell the best of luck in her future endeavors outside of the company.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here