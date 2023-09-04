Damian Priest claims he and fellow WWE Judgment Day star are OG's of their group

Damian Priest made a bold claim following The Judgment Day's success at WWE Payback on Saturday. Priest proudly stated he and Rhea Ripley are the two original members of their stable.

Edge initially formed The Judgment Day last year, with Priest and Ripley joining as his disciples. They successfully recruited Finn Balor, who then staged a mutiny with help from Priest and Ripley, to remove the WWE Hall of Famer from his position as leader.

Since the trio took over the group, they have added Dominik Mysterio to the faction. There were some hard times for The Judgment at the start, but they have taken over WWE this past year. Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion, Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, and Priest and Balor are the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Priest, who also owns the Money in the Bank briefcase, recently shared an image of himself with Ripley and called themselves the "OG's" of The Judgment Day.

"The OG's of TJD," Priest wrote.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are the longest-tenured members of The Judgment Day. But, with all due respect to Ripley, Priest and Edge are the real "OG's" of the group.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor add more gold to The Judgment Day

Damian Priest and Finn Balor did the unthinkable at WWE Payback, when they won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in an excellent Pittsburgh Steel City Street Fight.

It might have been a great match but it was a 5-on-2 beating, with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interfering in favor of Priest and Balor. With the win, Balor also became a Grand Slam Champion.

Ripley also successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. "Dirty Dom" made his presence felt in this match also, helping "Mami" retain her title.

