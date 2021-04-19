WWE RAW Superstar compares Bad Bunny to other celebrity guests [Exclusive]

Damian Priest has opened up on Bad Bunny's commitment to WWE, comparing his work ethic and commitment to that of other celebrity guests.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, The Archer of Infamy had nothing but praise for his WrestleMania 37 partner. Priest highlighted the fact that Bad Bunny was at a significant "advantage" over other WWE celebrity guests thanks to his performance background. He also said Bunny's pure love of the business was another key quality that helped him excel in his new role.

Priest also mentioned how other celebrity guests have given lackluster performances in their WWE in-ring debuts. This was because they were in the business only to promote themselves, as opposed to giving fans a memorable match.

Here's what Damian Priest had to say on Bad Bunny's work in WWE:

"Obviously, he has a little bit of an advantage because he’s a performer. So he understands that stage performance aspect of, you know, we gotta do stuff, we gotta go. Don’t stop. But I think also as him being an actual fan, loving this business. Like, literally LOVING this business, especially this company. I think that also helped him because he understood, you know? He understood what he was there for, he understood his job. Where sometimes celebrities come in and they just come in to promote something, and, “Alright, I’ll learn how to do a few things. It is what it is. Whatever.” He didn’t take it like that, he didn’t take it as “whatever.” He took it as “How can I do this the best possible? Teach me how to do it right. Teach me so I don’t disrespect anybody.” He did and said all the right things. It showed. It made a difference."

Bad Bunny is set to embark on a huge music tour soon.

Randy Orton praises Bad Bunny

Another WWE Superstar who has been highly complementary of Bad Bunny is Randy Orton. During his conversation with Rick Ucchino, Damian Priest made sure to mention Orton's kindness towards Bad Bunny:

"Randy, the week before, literally went up to him and thanked him for treating this serious, respecting it. And earning his place. And he was like “No, thank you! I appreciate those kind words.” But that’s Randy."

