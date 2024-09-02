Damian Priest confirms what's next after beating The Judgment Day at WWE Bash in Berlin

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest had a bold message for The Judgment Day after their massive win at WWE Bash in Berlin. The duo made it clear that they weren't done with the stable in the least.

At WWE Bash in Berlin, The Terror Twins defeated Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team match. After the win, the duo headed backstage as fans collectively cheered for them.

While heading towards the Gorilla Position, Damian Priest sent a stern warning to The Judgment Day on the entrance ramp. Check out his comments below:

"Hey Judgment Day! That's just the beginning! We're not done with you. We're coming for all of you. We're your reckoning!"

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Damian Priest's honest thoughts on The Judgment Day before he exited the faction

At SummerSlam 2024, Finn Balor betrayed Priest, marking the latter's exit from the faction. Back in April, The Archer of Infamy appeared on an episode of WWE's The Bump and opened up about the infamous faction. He boldly stated that the group should be in the conversation of best all-time stables.

Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

“We have Rhea, the women’s world champion, me, the men’s world champion. I think you look at the history of factions, where does that put the Judgment Day? We’ve had undisputed [tag] titles, we’ve had North American Titles, now we have world titles. I don’t know see how we’re not in the conversation for one of the best factions of all time.” [H/T Fightful]

Rhea Ripley exited the stable on the same night as Damian Priest did. She lost a Women's World title match to arch-rival Liv Morgan after Dominik Mysterio turned on her. The Nightmare finally exacted revenge on the duo when she picked up a big win over them at Bash in Berlin.

Do you believe The Terror Twins will succeed in destroying Finn Balor and company in the coming weeks? Share your thoughts by clicking on the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback