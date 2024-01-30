Damian Priest confirms top WWE star isn't in The Judgment Day; huge brawl breaks out

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest came clean to WWE veteran R-Truth about his place in The Judgment Day.

The multi-time 24/7 Champion was convinced that he was a member of the villainous group and that they had formed a bond. Truth interacted with them every week, especially the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder, who tolerates him more than the others do.

Last week on RAW, R-Truth unintentionally cost The Archer of Infamy his match against Drew McIntyre. On the red brand this week, Priest and Finn Balor defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

After they won the match, they called out R-Truth. The former United States Champion was a bit hesitant, but Priest assured him that he was not going to get hurt. Truth told the crowd to rise for The Judgment Day. Damian apologized to the veteran for tossing him out of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Expand Tweet

The Archer of Infamy then informed Truth that The Judgment Day was a family, and he was not part of it. Damian Priest said he liked him, so he refused to be the one to attack him. JD McDonagh immediately started hitting Truth. The Miz came to make the save, but they attacked him as well. Only time will tell what the future has in store for R-Truth.

Who is your favorite Judgment Day member? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here