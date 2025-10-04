Damian Priest costs veteran star his first-ever singles title shot on SmackDown

Damian Priest appeared on SmackDown and was involved in a huge moment, where he cost a veteran superstar his first-ever singles title shot on the WWE main roster.This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn had another incredible US Title open challenge, where he was initially challenged by Carmelo Hayes. However, Hayes, who had only just broken up with The Miz, was taken out by the Skull Crushing Finale. As a result, the veteran Aleister Black took advantage and answered the challenge, making it his first-ever singles title shot on the WWE main roster.Due to his recent issues with Damian Priest, Aleister Black found himself on the receiving end of a Helluva Kick thanks to a distraction. Sami Zayn would retain his title as a direct result of this finish.Many have praised Sami Zayn's open challenges on SmackDown, as it seems to have recreated the essence of the iconic John Cena open challenge back in 2015. That too served to give the spotlight to youngsters and stars who normally don't get that spotlight.The fact that this was Aleister Black's first main roster title shot is quite difficult to fully comprehend. As for Damian Priest, he too is a former United States Champion, and fans would love to see him answer the open challenge as it would undoubtedly be a great match.Instead, Priest seems to be hungrier for revenge against Aleister Black, with who he has been feuding for a little while now on SmackDown. Priest hasn't achieved the same levels of career success on SmackDown, but for all we know, this could simply be a blip in his career.As for Aleister Black, he had an incredible performance against Sami Zayn, and hopefully, big things await him in the future in terms of Championships, whether it's on SmackDown or RAW.