Damian Priest defeats former US Champion who returned to RAW after over 2 months

Damian Priest is Senor Money in the Bank and has had momentum on his side along with the rest of The Judgment Day. On the latest episode of RAW, he defeated former United States and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, who returned to the red brand after two months.

Crews was drafted back to RAW from NXT after moving to the developmental brand last year. His first singles match back was on May 22, 2023, when he lost to Dominik Mysterio. This week, he was with Akira Tozawa before being picked on by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. While Tozawa refused to pick a fight with Ripley, Apollo stood up for his friend, and it led to a match against Mr. Money in the Bank.

Unsurprisingly, Damian Priest picked up the victory over Apollo Crews with the South of Heaven. The former US Champion failed to put up much of a fight as Priest looked dominant throughout the bout.

During Crews' last match against Mysterio, Rhea Ripley helped the latter pick up the win. Since then, Apollo Crews has largely been wrestling in WWE main event.

Crews had a decent run in NXT, and hopefully, this will translate to more TV time for him in 2023.

