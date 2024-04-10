Damian Priest discusses his relationship with current champion; calls the star a fun "pet to have" (Exclusive)

The new World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest recently spoke about R-Truth's association with The Judgment Day.

Truth returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year. Since then he has been trying to become a part of The Judgment Day. All the members of the faction including Damian Priest have told the star repeatedly that he's not one of them but the veteran continues to be under the delusion that he is a member.

Damian Priest recently spoke at length with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter. He stated that it was entertaining to have Truth with them initially but then it got tiresome. Priest says he felt that the star's presence did not align with the way The Judgment Day liked to handle business in the ring. So they finally had to get rid of him.

"So R-Truth, he was fun. He was fun like a pet to have or like a toy that you get and you're enjoying it at first but then it gets old. Then you throw it away and you get something else. So for me, R-Truth was something that we were having fun for a minute but at the end of the day, The Judgment Day, we like to handle business a certain way and we needed to get back to that. We're champions, we're headliners. We're the most dominant faction in the company and we needed to get back to that," Damian Priest said. [From 02:05 onwards]

Truth's omission from the stable cost Judgment Day dearly as he teamed up with The Miz and won the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania last weekend.

It will be interesting to see if the Gothic faction figures out a way to regain the tag titles from The Awesome Truth.

