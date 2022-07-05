Damian Priest extends an invitation to Superstar to join the Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Damian Priest extended an invitation to fellow superstar to join The Judgment Day.

Last week in a backstage segment on RAW, Priest and Finn Balor confronted Rey and Dominik Mysterio. They teased Dominik Mysterio as a potential fourth member of the faction. On the June 6th episode of RAW, the heelish group took an astonishing turn when Priest and Rhea Ripley sided with Finn Balor and overthrew their former leader, Edge.

This week on RAW, the Judgment Day faced The Mysterios in a tag team match but they lost via disqualification. Thus, making it a first loss for the faction while they were undefeated with the Rated R Superstar as their leader.

On the recent edition of RAW Talk following the show, the Archer of Infamy issued an invitation to Dominik Mysterio to join the faction or be punished by them.

"You either rise and join The Judgment Day or continue following leaders that lead you astray, and prepare to be punished." 2:15 - 2:27

Check out the video below:

Damian Priest seemingly took a shot at Edge and Rey Mysterio on social media

Rey Mysterio and Edge have worked closely with each other during their expansive careers in the company. In 2002, Edge and the Master of the 619 were the WWE Tag Team champions.

Following the former United States Champion and Balor's match on the red brand last week, the former took to Twitter to share an image of Rey Mysterio and Edge with the caption of a scales emoji.

Check out the tweet below:

In the subsequent weeks of Damian Priest and fellow Judgment Day members' betrayal, Edge has not appeared on WWE television since. There has been no confirmation or update on the Hall of Famer's return yet.

