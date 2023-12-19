Damian Priest and Finn Balor send a message to title contenders ahead of championship match on RAW

Damian Priest and Finn Balor just sent a message to their title contenders ahead of the championship match on RAW.

Since making their debut in NXT, the Creed Brothers have been impressive. Their feats in the ring showed just how talented these two are. They reached the height of their career when they won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Their impressive in-ring skills earned them a main roster call-up earlier this year. As soon as they made their main roster debut, the Creed Brothers were able to get over with the fans thanks to their impressive feats in the ring. Their uniqueness also helped them win huge over some of the best tag teams in the company.

Their run on the main roster continued as they became the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships by running the gauntlet a couple of weeks ago. Tonight, they will get their title shot against Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Judgment Day kicked off the show tonight, and they had a message for their challengers. Finn Balor got on the mic and congratulated the Creed Brothers for running the gauntlet. He then stated that it might be the biggest night of the Creed Brothers' life, but it was just another ordinary night for them.

Judgment Day seems confident before their title defense tonight, but it remains to be seen if that will cause their downfall, as the Creed Brothers are not to be taken lightly.

