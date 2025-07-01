Damian Priest and former AEW champion tease blockbuster match on SmackDown (SPOILER)

Damian Priest and a former AEW champion came face-to-face again on SmackDown. They teased a blockbuster match for the future.

R-Truth has come unhinged ever since he was involved in a feud with John Cena. Two weeks ago, when Aleister Black was heading to the ring for his match against Kit Wilson, Truth blindsided the latter and laid him out. Following this, Black confronted Truth backstage, who told him that it was nothing personal. Damian Priest tried to come in between and took R-Truth's side. Last week on SmackDown, Truth called out John Cena again for a rematch. However, Black showed up from behind and hit him with the Black Mass.

Tonight, following RAW, WWE taped this week's episode of SmackDown. During the show, there was a backstage segment between Priest and Aleister Black. The former Judgment Day member attempted to explain R-Truth's perspective to the former AEW champion. He also said that Black has a match next week against R-Truth. During the segment, it appeared that tensions were starting to boil over between the two men, which could culminate in a blockbuster match down the line.

It will be interesting to see if this tension leads to a match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

