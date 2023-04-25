Create

Damian Priest gets disqualified against WWE Legend before he is challenged to a street fight by part-time star

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 25, 2023 08:49 IST
Damian Priest
Damian Priest is the muscle of Judgment Day.

On RAW tonight, Damian Priest got himself disqualified against Rey Mysterio before he was challenged to a street fight by Bad Bunny at Backlash.

A couple of weeks ago, Damian Priest viciously assaulted Bad Bunny and put him through a table for attacking Dominik Mysterio. Since then, the former United States Champion has warned the Grammy Award winner from interfering.

Tonight on RAW, Priest continued his feud with Rey Mysterio in the main event. Midway through the match, Bad Bunny arrived in the arena and made his way through the backstage area.

Can WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio overcome the challenge of @ArcherofInfamy on #WWERaw? https://t.co/T5pC3S5Tfd

The match continued in the ring. Priest grew increasingly frustrated that he was unable to defeat Rey Mysterio. Hence, he went and grabbed a steel chair and threw it at the legendary luchador to get himself disqualified. Priest then hit the South of Heaven on Mysterio.

Just as things looked to go from bad to worse for Rey, Bad Bunny's music played, and he came out to the ring with a kendo stick. He attacked Priest multiple times as the latter retreated.

Bunny then announced that he would no longer host Backlash. Instead, he challenged Damian Priest to a street fight at the premium live event.

BREAKING: @sanbenito has challenged @ArcherofInfamy to a STREET FIGHT at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico!#WWERaw https://t.co/xmO1mwXzqd

It looks like the match between Priest and Bad Bunny has been made official for Backlash.

Who do you think will win at Backlash? Sound off in the comments section.

