  Damian Priest gets into a heated backstage confrontation with underrated 30-year-old star on WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest gets into a heated backstage confrontation with underrated 30-year-old star on WWE SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 19, 2025 00:48 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Damian Priest has been on a bit of a side mission on SmackDown. After seemingly forgoing his pursuit of Jacob Fatu and the US Title (for now), he has another superstar he is chasing. However, another up-and-coming, underrated 30-year-old star got into a heated confrontation with the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Unsurprisingly, Damian Priest was looking for Aleister Black following the attack on him last week. However, he was met by another former NXT Champion instead: the 30-year-old Carmelo Hayes. In the eyes of many fans, Hayes is one of the most underrated members on the entire WWE roster.

Carmelo Hayes showed no fear as he said he wouldn't bother helping Damian Priest in his search for Aleister Black. He ran his mouth a bit too much, setting up a bout between himself and The Archer of Infamy.

The match ended in a DQ after Aleister Black appeared in the middle of Priest's "Old School" tribute (to The Undertaker). He took Priest out with a Black Mass, while Carmelo Hayes, who crossed paths with the Dutchman in recent times, moved away as he wanted nothing to do with him.

It wasn't a great night for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
