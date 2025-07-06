Damian Priest gets new name following WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest has been on an interesting run on WWE SmackDown as of late, but appears to have stepped into a storyline with Aleister Black.

This past week on SmackDown, the two men were seen in a backstage segment discussing Black's upcoming match with R-Truth, which seems to be of importance to Damian Priest as well.

WWE has given their superstars the weekend off to celebrate the 4th of July, which is why SmackDown was pre-recorded following this week's RAW in Pittsburgh. Priest appears to have celebrated with fellow star Sheamus, who has now handed him a new nickname.

Sheamus updated his Instagram to reveal that he was out drinking with Priest, making a joke about bringing a priest whenever he drinks. The Celtic Warrior also referred to the former World Heavyweight Champion as "father damo."

"Don’t often drink, but when i do, i bring a priest.. #fatherdamo 🥃," Sheamus wrote.

It's interesting that this isn't a character that WWE has handed to Priest yet, but it's one that appears to suit him.

Damian Priest needs a push on WWE SmackDown

Priest was moved over to WWE SmackDown earlier this year and split from his long-time friend and his Terror Twin, Rhea Ripley. The duo has remained close friends despite appearing on separate brands.

Ripley and Damian Priest were called The Terror Twins, but that all came to an end when the latter was traded to SmackDown, and as of yet, there's very little to explain the move. While Rhea has thrived on RAW and has a Women's Championship match at Evolution next weekend, The Archer of Infamy has been overlooked and now deserves a boost heading into SummerSlam.

There's less than a month to go until arguably the second biggest event of the year, and Priest needs to be on that card. There's hope that the current storyline involving Aleister Black will lead to a feud or potential alliance between the two men, which could develop into SummerSlam.

