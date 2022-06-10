“I was so happy for her” – Former Champion expresses his joy regarding Rhea Ripley’s recent push

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently spoke of the joy he felt for Rhea Ripley after he learned that she'd be joining him in The Judgment Day faction.

After Edge and Damian Priest joined forces at WrestleMania, Ripley became part of their group at WrestleMania Backlash, establishing herself as one of RAW's most feared stars.

Speaking to Bleav In Pro Wrestling, Priest spoke of the excitement he had for Rhea, knowing she too was going to be part of WWE's newest dominant stable:

"I probably was just as excited as Rhea was for her to be a part of this, just cause I was so happy for her, you know? It was known for a while. At least on Edge and I’s viewpoint, we, since the beginning, we knew, or at least we wanted her to be a part of us." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Despite Edge working as a mentor for Priest and Ripley, his two disciples turned their backs on him this past Monday on RAW. Alongside Finn Balor, they kicked Edge out of his group.

Rhea Ripley is one match away from gold

After she and her fellow Judgment Day teammates usurped Edge earlier in the night, The Nightmare's Monday got even better later.

In the main event of RAW, Ripley beat Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Title.

Rhea Ripley will now look to recapture the title that was once hers. She will face the current champ, Bianca Belair, at Money In The Bank on July 2.

