Damian Priest Injured With Fracture, Says WWE Star, After Former World Champion Misses SmackDown

Damian Priest has suffered an injury, as per a WWE Superstar. The injury is the reason the star was not present tonight on SmackDown.

Damian Priest was written off TV last week before SummerSlam after he was attacked by Aleister Black. The star threw a steel chair in his face and beat him down with it afterward, bringing an end to their bout via DQ. He then proceeded to assault Priest against the steps and continued the beatdown, before ending with a Black Mass that knocked Priest out and dropped him against the steps. He was helped out by medics after the match.

While this is the kayfabe reason for the injury and his absence, Black confirmed that the star had suffered a hairline fracture on his jaw, and that was the reason Priest was not present on the show this week. It was rumored that Priest had a smaller legitimate injury, and that was why he was written off TV last week.

As of now, Priest has a hairline fracture that kept him off TV, and there was no word as to when the former World Heavyweight Champion will return to the ring.

It remains to be seen what Damian Priest says and whether he confirms the news himself.

Lyric❤⚡ @LyricAiLove @CTinaDiva Aleister said in his promo that Damian has a hairline fracture in his jaw.

Damian Priest has been a constant in WWE for a long time

While Priest is off WWE TV right now, the star has been one of the most consistent names in the company.

He has been present in the company without a break for a long time, regularly featuring on SmackDown. While he has not always been successful in all of his feuds, he is just below the main event at this point, and could be slotted in there if needed as well.

The star's feud with Aleister Black has already helped to elevate the recently returned star. It remains to be seen what's next for them.

