Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and many other WWE Superstars react to Chad Gable's personal post 

Chad Gable has become a popular star in WWE over the past few years as the coach of The Alpha Academy, where he has pushed the careers of Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and now Akira Tozawa.

It seems that his on-screen stablemates are not the only people that Gable is currently coaching. He recently took to Instagram to share the fact that his four-year-old son has started wrestling training too.

Gable has been coaching his son, and it appears that he could be following in his father's footsteps as soon as he will legally be able to.

The post has attracted comments from several WWE wrestlers, both past and present, including JD McDonagh, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, Adam Pearce, Ivar, Braun Steowman, Finn Balor, Otis, Bayley and many others who took the time to like it whilst Natalya commented: "Love this."

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona noted that it was "incredible," whilst Renee Paquette shared, "This is the best."

Gable also noted in his post that he can't train with his son because his training takes place on Monday night, which means that he's unable to be there because he has RAW, so instead, he was able to rent the whole room for him and his son to train.

Will Chad Gable become the Intercontinental Champion in WWE?

Chad Gable is the only man on WWE's main roster to defeat Gunther in a one-on-one match. He was unable to capture the IC Title but it's likely that the company will circle back at some point.

The former Champion has shown what he is capable of, and the Alpha Academy has become a popular team on RAW under his guidance, which shows the talent that he has and WWE has yet to unleash.

Do you think Chad Gable will be the one to dethrone Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

