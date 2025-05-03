Damian Priest and LA Knight attacked by current champion on WWE SmackDown after their match

Damian Priest and LA Knight collided in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. They both got taken out by Jacob Fatu after the match ended.

Kicking off the match, The Archer of Infamy hit The Megastar with a series of strikes and performed a jumping back elbow. He then did a splash in the corner and hit a superkick for a two-count. Priest tried to go Old School but Knight pulled him down and slammed him on the mat. LA then hit a few jabs, clothesline, STO, jumping elbow, neckbreaker, and a powerslam.

LA Knight went for an elbow drop but Damian Priest caught him. The latter tried to hit a Razor's Edge but the former US Champion escaped and nailed the ex-Judgment Day member with a DDT. Knight performed a diving elbow drop for a 2-count but Priest successfully hit a Razor's Edge for another nearfall.

Priest tried to deliver a South of Heaven, but his opponent avoided it. Damian Priest hit a Broken Arrow and LA Knight did a superplex for a 2 count. Damian Priest sent Knight face-first onto the apron before getting attacked by Solo Sikoa. The referee called for the bell, ending the match. Jacob Fatu then came out and laid out both babyfaces.

