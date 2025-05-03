  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Damian Priest and LA Knight attacked by current champion on WWE SmackDown after their match

Damian Priest and LA Knight attacked by current champion on WWE SmackDown after their match

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 03, 2025 01:12 GMT
LA Knight and Damian Priest collided on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)
LA Knight and Damian Priest collided on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)

Damian Priest and LA Knight collided in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. They both got taken out by Jacob Fatu after the match ended.

Ad

Kicking off the match, The Archer of Infamy hit The Megastar with a series of strikes and performed a jumping back elbow. He then did a splash in the corner and hit a superkick for a two-count. Priest tried to go Old School but Knight pulled him down and slammed him on the mat. LA then hit a few jabs, clothesline, STO, jumping elbow, neckbreaker, and a powerslam.

LA Knight went for an elbow drop but Damian Priest caught him. The latter tried to hit a Razor's Edge but the former US Champion escaped and nailed the ex-Judgment Day member with a DDT. Knight performed a diving elbow drop for a 2-count but Priest successfully hit a Razor's Edge for another nearfall.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Priest tried to deliver a South of Heaven, but his opponent avoided it. Damian Priest hit a Broken Arrow and LA Knight did a superplex for a 2 count. Damian Priest sent Knight face-first onto the apron before getting attacked by Solo Sikoa. The referee called for the bell, ending the match. Jacob Fatu then came out and laid out both babyfaces.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications