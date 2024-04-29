Damian Priest has taken to social media to make a bold statement ahead of his first match on RAW after WrestleMania XL.

The Archer of Infamy dethroned Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He is scheduled to defend it against Jey Uso at the next premium live event, Backlash, which is in France. Last week on the red brand, Andrade and Ricochet defeated JD McDonagh and Santos Escobar in a tag team match.

On RAW tonight, Damian Priest will compete in his first televised match since WrestleMania XL when he joins forces with Finn Balor and McDonagh to take on Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade in a six-man tag team match. Heading into the bout, Priest took to X to make a bold claim, stating:

"We are #TheJudgmentDay! We still run #WWERaw Tomorrow, El Campeón and the crew reminds the world! #AllRise," wrote Priest.

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks Damian Priest should leave The Judgment Day

The Archer of Infamy is a founding member of The Judgment Day, as he was there since the beginning when Edge was still in WWE. However, The Rated-R Superstar was kicked out of the group and other people joined in.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that being in The Judgment Day isn't helping the World Heavyweight Champion. He thinks that the latter should leave the heelish group very soon.

"Judgment Day brings down Damian Priest bro. He is not bringing them up, they're bringing him down. And I know he's gonna separate himself from the group, but I don't think they should drag this over the next 2-3 months," said Russo.

WWE Backlash will be Damian's first title defense. It'll be interesting to see whether he manages to retain the championship.