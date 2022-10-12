Damian Priest mocks Rey Mysterio after Judgment Day humiliates him on WWE RAW

Damian Priest recently took to Twitter to make fun of Rey Mysterio's humiliation following WWE RAW.

Judgment Day has been involved in a long-term rivalry against Rey Mysterio. The turning point in this feud was when Dominik, Rey's son, turned on him and joined the sinister stable. Since the incident took place, the faction has tormented and embarrassed the legendary luchador constantly.

The latest form of humiliation came at the season premiere of Monday Night RAW. After Mysterio picked up a win over Chad Gable, Dominik got in the ring and asked his father to hit him, but the latter refused. However, Rey didn't hesitate to take a swing at Damian Priest and the rest of Judgment Day.

But Dom stopped his father from hitting the 619 and took a cheap shot to hit the move on Rey. After the segment, the WWE legend was shown sitting on the apron in tears as Judgment Day carried on without remorse.

Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted a picture of the segment, saying that "this is what it sounds like when doves cry." Damian Priest retweeted the post with a couple of laughing emojis.

Fans reacted to Damian Priest's tweet

Surprisingly, fans also saw the lighter side of the tweet, with many fans sending laughing emojis which seemed to indicate they found the segment funny as well.

TP3O @T_p30 @ArcherOfInfamy Maybe Dom us like his FATHERRRRRR @ArcherOfInfamy Maybe Dom us like his FATHERRRRRR 🎶

Nish @da_buffalo_nish @ArcherOfInfamy @RheaRipley_WWE Boring, either she gets in the ring w/the men or doesn’t get involved, too predictable. Every 🧍🏼‍♂️ superstar is “too worried about hitting a female superstar”& then loses the match. Except @SuperKingofBros he tosses in the flying knee at her while she’s outside the ring. Refreshing @ArcherOfInfamy @RheaRipley_WWE Boring, either she gets in the ring w/the men or doesn’t get involved, too predictable. Every 🧍🏼‍♂️ superstar is “too worried about hitting a female superstar”& then loses the match. Except @SuperKingofBros he tosses in the flying knee at her while she’s outside the ring. Refreshing

A fan claimed that the Dominik and Rey Mysterio angle should end.

While some fans felt sad for Rey.

Surprisingly, one fan called it the greatest storyline of all time.

Sal Baca @THEKINGOFDUEL @ArcherOfInfamy This is one of the greatest storyline of all time and it's really cool to see how dominic is learning how to be a ruthless heel @ArcherOfInfamy This is one of the greatest storyline of all time and it's really cool to see how dominic is learning how to be a ruthless heel

Based on what transpired during Monday Night RAW, it looks like things are far from over between Rey Mysterio and Judgment Day. Maybe we will finally get to see a match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik soon.

What's your take on this storyline involving Rey Mysterio and Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section

