"We would just laugh and goof around" - Damian Priest names who helped him settle on the WWE main roster

Damian Priest has enjoyed a pretty successful time in his three months on the WWE main roster so far.

Priest was called up from NXT at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and has since been on a tear on Monday Night RAW. From the Rumble to WrestleMania 37, Priest was paired with Bad Bunny in a long feud with The Miz and John Morrison.

The rivalry culminated in a tag team match on night one of WrestleMania, in which Bad Bunny seriously impressed fans in a winning debut. Not only did the Puerto Rican singer feature in Priest's first WrestleMania match, but he seemingly helped The Archer of Infamy settle on the main roster too.

In a recent conversation with Dallas News, Damian Priest explained how Bad Bunny's presence helped relieve pressure while he was the "new kid at school." Priest added that he believes he also helped the rapper feel comfortable in new surroundings.

“He actually helped me because he took a lot of pressure off my shoulders just because I had like a buddy to hang out with in the process leading up to WrestleMania when I was also new to Monday Night RAW," Priest said. "It’s like the new kid at school. You don’t know how people are going to react to you, if they’re going to like you, you know. But at least I had somebody there that made me relax because we would just laugh and goof around, and I think I did that for him, as well.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

So far on RAW, Damian Priest has won eight of his nine matches. His sole defeat was against The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap clash.

However, he'll have the opportunity to secure the biggest singles win since his call-up at WrestleMania Backlash.

Damian Priest will face The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash

Damian Priest will feature in his first singles pay-per-view match on the main roster this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash. In what should be the conclusion of this three-month-long feud, he'll square off against The Miz.

Tonight on RAW, Priest will face John Morrison in a match of great importance. If Priest is victorious, he'll get to choose the stipulation for Sunday's clash against The Miz. But if Morrison wins, The Miz will have the honors.

Are you looking forward to watching Damian Priest vs. The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash? Or are you just waiting for this feud to end?