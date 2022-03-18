"That’s good for the business" - Damian Priest opens up about AEW’s recent acquisition

Ring of Honor holds a special place in the heart of Damian Priest.

The former Ring of Honor Television Champion recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked for his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan buying his former company, Priest stated that he believes it's good for the wrestling business as a whole.

"With the purchase, it’s good," Damian Priest said. "It’s going to stay alive. That’s good for the business. That’s good for everybody. And at least that legacy of Ring of Honor won’t die, you know what I mean? I think that’s always, that’s cool. And I don’t know whatever plans they have but hopefully, it just continues giving people opportunities for a platform to enjoy their lives and follow their dreams. So I’m all for it. I’m happy that things didn’t just fade away for that brand."

Damian Priest called Ring of Honor's shutdown in December heartbreaking

Last year, Ring of Honor announced they would be going on hiatus and releasing all of their contracted wrestlers in the process. They ended the year with their Final Battle pay-per-view, which left many wrestling fans wondering if the company would ever truly return.

Priest called the entire situation heartbreaking. He was worried about all the men and women who would be looking for work after such a prominent wrestling company closed its doors.

"When they said they were gonna cancel contracts and take a break, honestly it comes down to the boys and the girls," Damian Priest said. "Like, these are friends. These are human beings. So initially it sucks and it’s heartbreaking. I was like ‘oh man.’ You know, people out of work. But then the other side kind of kicks in and it’s like ‘man, but these people are too incredible to not be successful.’ You know what I mean? Like there’s too much talent. And clearly, everybody’s okay. Everybody’s fine."

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this interview.

Edited by Brandon Nell

